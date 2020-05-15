Maine Senate District 20 is lucky to have Ned Claxton as its senator. Spending his working years as a family doctor prepared him to understand the effects of COVID-19 on the people who get it and the medical system that is our defense against it. Having him in Maine government now, when Gov. Janet Mills’ Economic Recovery Committee is just getting started, will provide really helpful information as that group tries to balance public health and safety with jobs and services Maine people need.

He is also a dedicated outdoorsman, which means that Maine’s marvelous trails, parks and open spaces have somebody really passionate about protecting them for the people of Maine. Lots of us have stayed sane during the quarantine by making use of those very special places.

I hope others will join me in voting for Ned Claxton for District 20 senator for a second term.

Silver Moore-Leamon, Auburn