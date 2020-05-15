PHILLIPS — The eighth annual fly casting clinic at Fox Event Center will be held as scheduled on June 7. The Annual fly casting clinic and future Fox Event Center events will adhere to all State of Maine issued health and safety guidelines to insure the safety and health of our patrons and employees.
Located off Route 4 in Phillips, Maine, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains, the Fox Carlton Pond campground sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked, fly fishing only, catch and release five-acre trout pond. Other activities include Mountain Biking, ATV Trail Exploring, Hiking the nearby mountains and the Fly Rod Crosby Trail.
Fore more information visit https://www.foxcarltonpond.com/fly-fishing-clinic.html
