LIVERMORE — Spruce Mountain High School seniors will graduate at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the football field in Livermore Falls, Regional School Unit 73 administrators announced Friday.

Last month, the board of directors was told the ceremony could be held outdoors as late as the first week in August, but plans have changed.

Superintendent Scott Albert and school Principal TJ Plourde issued a letter Friday, indicating the graduation will be a drive-in theater style with only one vehicle per graduate permitted on the field. A maximum of eight people per vehicle is authorized, but more than that requires prior approval.

Parents and family will remain in vehicles for the entire ceremony, and the community will not be permitted to enter the field to watch.

A random drawing will determine vehicle placement on the field, and certain vehicles and trucks with passengers in the bed won’t be allowed, according to the letter.

Plourde said attendees will use FM transmitters to hear the ceremony on their radios and signs will be posted around the field on the station to use.

Graduates will wear gowns and caps, but decorated caps must have prior approval by administration.

The members of the Class of 2020 will remain in their cars until brought to the stage.

“While waiting, seniors will practice social distancing with masks,” Plourde said. “The senior will be the only person on the stage while receiving their diploma. The mask can be removed for a staff picture taken on stage and another one afterward holding the diploma.”

Graduates’ future plans, awards and scholarships will be announced while they are walking to the stage.

The ceremony will be different in other ways too. The school band will not participate.

“‘Pomp and Circumstance’ will be taped in, once all the vehicles are parked,” Plourde said. “Speakers will be called up to the stage. The class song, ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey, will be played at the end.”

The ceremony will be recorded on video, he said.

“Most likely, I’ll have a full-on live Zoom meeting with all seniors the week prior to graduation,” the principal said. “My speech will be short. To welcome everyone, give directions. Things are going to take a lot longer,” he said.

The senior class officers have strongly supported a ceremony that all graduates can participate in together, the letter reads.

According to the letter, seniors should notify Assistant Principal Marc Keller if they plan to attend graduation. Those who do must provide the vehicle make and model to be used, plus any special requirement requests by Friday, May 29.

Each graduate will receive an informational packet during the first week of June.

For more information call the school at 897-4336 or email [email protected]

