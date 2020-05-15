Recently I’ve been spending a lot of the time touching base with family and friends. Everyone wants to check in on one another and see if there is anything they need and how they are holding up. When all of the important stuff is out of the way the question inevitably comes up. So find anything good to watch? I have heard this question I don’t know how many times. However, I did realize that it was nice to hear about shows I might not have come across. After all, it’s nice to look outside your own literal box once in a while…and so I put it out on social media. Here are some of the responses. Thought it might be interesting and to me I definitely found some that I will try out! In my house we have a 5 minute test… If after 5 minutes it doesn’t intrigue me in some way, we move on…

I have put the name of the suggester in parenthesis next to each suggestion. Thanks to all who responded!

•Schitt’s Creek – streaming on Netflix (Abigail Thompson)

•Old school tv…Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer on Amazon Prime! (Deb Legere Ladd)

•On Mondays the Voice on NBC, Tuesdays, This is Us on NBC, Wed. Comedy night on ABC, Thursday Greys Anatomy and Friday Last Man Standing on Fox 23. I do like HGTV’s Fixer Upper too! (Lisa Rogowski Symes)

•Twilight zone visits Rangeley (*Francesco DellaValle III) *there’s always one clown in the group…

•With the lack of sports, I found the ACL on ESPN Saturday.

What is ACL you ask? American Cornhole League. That was exciting TV!!! (Carleton W Symes)

•A movie. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.(Jim Parkinson)

•In the Tall Grass!!! And I’ve heard Husk is really good! Both on Netflix (Sophie Chu-O’Neil)

•Classics: Like Now Voyager, Dark Victory, both Bette Davis movies. My Reputation w/ Barbara Synwyk. (Paul Schnall)

•Jamestown series (Heather Targett Reed)

•Shameless, Shitts Creek for TV shows and Mud is a movie I recently found and really liked! (Deb Heroux)

