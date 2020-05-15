SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:
Jill King of Auburn has earned a bachelor of science, nursing degree;
Tanya Morissette of Lewiston has earned a bachelor of science, nursing degree.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
FRANKLIN, Massachusetts — Dean College announces that Wynter Morin of Bethel has been installed as a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) for the spring semester. Morin, a student-athlete, has also been named a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society.
TAMPA, Florida — Stefan Smith of Auburn has graduated from the University of Tampa with a bachelor of science in public health. The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,752 undergraduate and graduate candidates.
NEW LONDON, New Hampshire — Colby-Sawyer College has named Grace Tardiff of Turner to the dean’s list for spring 2020. Tardiff majors in nursing and is a member of the class of 2023. To qualify for the list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.
