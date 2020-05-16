LEWISTON ⁠— Exterior porches attached to a three-story apartment building at 45 Coburn St. caught fire early Saturday morning.

Lewiston Fire Department Capt. Wallace Veilleux said the fire started on a first-floor porch around 3:30 a.m., and spread to other porches.

“Substantial flames were showing outside of the building. There were three exterior porches on top of each other, which were well-involved when the troops arrived,” Veilleux said.

The building was occupied when the fire started, but there were no injuries. Veilleux said he wasn’t sure how much damage the fire caused, but the building would be uninhabitable for at least a few days.

According to Veilleux, firefighters took about an hour to knock the fire down.

Veilleux said the cause of the fire was not known as of Saturday afternoon.

