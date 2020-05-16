100 Years Ago: 1920

One of the most agreeable features of the musical season in Lewiston was the recent appearance of the Men’s Singing Club of Beverly–an organization widely known in Massachusetts, which appeared here under the auspices of the Elks.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Capt. Peter H. Durgin of the U. S. Army, son of Mr. and Mrs. Winslow S. Durgin of 44 Shepley St., Auburn, has been awarded the Bronze Star medal for achievements in operations in Vietnam. He is the husband of the former Judith Pontbriand who resides at 186 Summer St.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Members of the Parent Teacher Organization at Auburn’s Lake Street School have been busy with plans for their annual May Fair, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the school. The fair will include a variety of games, face painting, cake walk and button-making. There will be a variety of crafts, plants and new and used books for sale.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

