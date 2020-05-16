NEW YORK — President Trump on Saturday tweeted his support of the angry Long Island protesters who harassed a local TV reporter at a reopen rally earlier this week.

“People can’t get enough of this. Great people!” Trump wrote in a retweet of News 12 Long Island reporter Kevin Vesey’s video of several protesters ridiculing the journalist.

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today. pic.twitter.com/5jCR0YY9VH — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

The Thursday rally in Commack attracted a small group of pro-Trump supporters, and Vesey was assigned to cover the demonstration.

The protesters, most of whom were not wearing face masks, angrily confronted Vesey in the clip, calling him “Fake News” and warning him to leave. Others made obscene gestures.

One man walked menacingly toward Vesey and refused his repeated requests to stay away.

“No, I’m good. I’ve got chloroquine,” the man told Vesey, referring to the drug hydroxychloroquine which Trump has touted as a coronavirus cure.

After Vesey posted the video, the pro-Trump group that organized the rally apologized and said protesters were not part of their organization.

Meanwhile, Trump wrote “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL,” in another retweet of the video Friday.

Polls have shown the majority of Americans support measures to keep businesses closed during the pandemic.

