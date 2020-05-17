Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a young man they say tried to set fire to a diesel fuel pump outside a convenience store in Augusta.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. Sunday outside MD’s Market, 240 Riverside Drive, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Photo courtesy of Augusta Police

Surveillance video shows the man, who has a beard, inside the store in the process of purchasing gasoline additive, lighter fluid and a roll of paper towels. The man went outside the store with his supplies and attempted to set fire to the diesel fuel pump, McCausland said.

The fire went out and there was only minor damage to the pump. The store is located at the intersecti0n of Route 3, by Augusta’s third bridge.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370 or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 624-7064.

