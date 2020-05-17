There has been another Trump administration casualty; another career of an intelligent human being disrupted.

Whom should we believe: Dr. Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or President Trump?

Whom will we believe if we lose a friend, a parent or a child to the coronavirus?

Trump describes Dr. Bright as “disgruntled.” Nowhere in Dr. Bright’s career has it been documented that he has been anything but professional. Trump, however, has been fact-checked as having told more than 20,000 lies.

Whom shall we believe — scientists, doctors, health workers or a professional liar?

Americans should vote in November to remove the professional liar from office so this country can return to democracy.

Nancy Pinkham, Leeds

