LEWISTON — Police cordoned off a section of Oak Street late Sunday afternoon after an apparent stabbing at a nearby apartment house.

At about 6:45 p.m., several officers remained in the area of Oak and Blake streets, with crime scene tape strung across a section of Oak.

One witness in the area said a person was stabbed inside a three-story tenement building on the corner about an hour earlier.

Another witness reported seeing the victim, covered with a sheet, being wheeled out of the apartment house and into an ambulance. There was no further information about the victim or the status of the wounds.

By 7 p.m., the police tape remained and officers were inside the apartment house collecting evidence as the investigation got underway. A section of Oak Street, between Blake and Sabattus Street, was closed to traffic.

