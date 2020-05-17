Auburn
• Laura Poe, 41, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:05 a.m. Saturday on Blake Street.
• Nicholaus Charneski, 31, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening, 10:50 a.m. Saturday at 52 East Bates St.
Lewiston
• Jonathan Mckinney, 55, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:54 p.m. Friday at 142 College St.
• Russell Jalette, 37, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 9:21 p.m. Friday at 242 Park St.
