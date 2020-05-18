BUCKFIELD – A local man was charged with driving to endanger after his car crashed into a house on Depot Street on Sunday.
Ian Peacock, 21, lost control of his 2008 Nissan 350Z on a curve and struck the side of a house at 5 Depot St., Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said. The accident was reported at 8:34 p.m. to the Oxford County Regional Communications Center in Paris.
Peacock was summonsed on charges of driving to endanger and driving with a suspended registration, Urquhart said.
Deputies are investigating to determine the estimate of damage to the house and the car.
