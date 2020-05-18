Maine Preservation meeting, workshops

YARMOUTH — Maine Preservation will hold its annual meeting and Old House Forum workshops from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, using Zoom Webinar. There is no cost to join.

The session will include “Bootstrapping Economic Development Through Reuse of Historic Structures” presented by Hugh French, director, Tides Institute and Museum of Art, Eastport. He will discuss a project that is reusing an historic structure to foster economic development in Eastport.

Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr. will present “16 Counties — 16 Stories of Early Maine Houses.” He will provide tours of early Maine houses, all built prior to statehood, and tell stories related to them.

For more information or to register, visit mainepreservation.org.