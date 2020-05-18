Lewiston delegates cancel May office hours

AUGUSTA — Lewiston’s delegates to the Maine Legislature usually hold public office hours one Saturday each month at the Lewiston Public Library. In order to protect the health of community members, however, the previously scheduled May public office hours have been canceled.

The members of the delegation, Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, are working with the governor’s office and state agencies to support Mainers during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Libby (207-287-1515) and the representatives (207-287-1430) are available by phone and email to respond to constituent questions.