- Clifford R. Haynes II, 34,of Farmington, domestic violence assault, in Farmington, May 15, Farmington Police Department.
- Michael R. Storer, 40, of Wilton, criminal mischief, in Wilton, May 16, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Laura B. Knox, 32, of Farmington, domestic violence assault, in New Vineyard, May 17, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
