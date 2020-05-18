AUGUSTA — In response to CDC directives and guidance regarding COVID-19, the Honor Flight Network has advised all hubs to suspend Honor Flight travel, nation-wide, through Aug. 31.

Honor Flight Maine has received many calls inquiring about Maine trips for the remainder of 2020. Honor Flight Maine has planned flights for late summer and fall; however, these flights will take off only with approval from the Honor Flight Network. The safety and well-being of our veterans, guardians, volunteers and public are of the utmost concern.

Veterans participate not only to experience their National War Memorials, but to also pay respect to their comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Trips are free for all veterans, men and women, who served in combat or non-combat roles overseas or state-side. Everyone who served did their part to protect our freedoms and our mission is to honor them all.

For more information, contact Honor Flight Maine at 207-370-7210 or email [email protected]

