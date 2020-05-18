AUGUSTA — Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, announced the addition of more than $12 million to Maine’s Unclaimed Property Fund. Mainers are asked to check whether any of that cash belongs to them.

“Any cash belonging to Mainers should get to them and their accounts, and that’s what this program is all about,” said Libby. “Everyone should check and see if their name is on this list, especially given the economic crisis we’re in due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Unclaimed property is money owed to Maine people by third parties, such as former employers, banks or utility companies. Organizations are required to give unclaimed property to the state treasurer after a specified period of time, after which the owner can retrieve it from the state.

People can search the list by going to https://maineunclaimedproperty.gov/. Those who find their name, or the name of a current or past businesses on the list, can claim the property immediately online free. Anyone with questions can call the treasurer’s office toll free in Maine at 888-283-2808 or locally at 207-624-7470.

The Office of the Treasurer receives new properties throughout the year and is holding more than $258 million in unclaimed property.

