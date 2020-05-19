AUBURN — Central Maine Community College is offering free, online college classes this summer for any Maine high school student who graduated this spring.

There will be a special 8-week term starting June 1 and a 6-week term starting in July. Students can explore their interests, earn college credit and save money and time as they move toward their college and career goals.

Interested students can check the course listing and registration information at: https://bit.ly/2LDmm8Z. For more information, email a college navigator: Andrew Morong at: [email protected]; or Connor Sheehy at: [email protected]

