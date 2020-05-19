Masonic lodges donate to Good Shepherd

WALES — Webster Lodge #164 in Wales and the Grand Lodge of Maine have combined their resources to make a donation of $1,500 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. Helping friends and neighbors in our community is considered one of the most important responsibilities of Maine freemasons.

“The pandemic has completely changed the way Maine’s emergency food network operates,” stated Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “The funds raised by the Webster and Grand lodges will help provide nutritious food for our hungry neighbors in need.”

Take-out bean supper to benefit food banks

LOVELL — Delta Masonic Lodge 153, 920 Lovell Road, will hold a take-out-only homemade bean and hot dog supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Donations will be $7, and the proceeds will go to the area food banks with a matching grant from the Maine Masonic Charity Foundation. No seating will be available.

