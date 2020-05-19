Hospital Auxiliary annual yard sale moved to fall
RUMFORD — After reviewing the CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19, the Rumford Hospital Auxiliary has decided to postpone the annual Spring Yard Sale. Members hope to have the event in the fall. The auxiliary felt that it had to postpone the event until the community was deemed safe to gather by local and state officials.
The sale is a community fundraising event for the auxiliary and brings together many River Valley residents to support the Rumford Hospital. The auxiliary will continue to plan for the event and will accept donations for the sale once it is deemed safe.
All money raised is given to the hospital to help promote health, welfare and wellness of the River Valley communities.
For more information, contact Barbara at 207-364-3648.
