FORT KENT — Virtual commencement exercises were held May 9 at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Area graduates include:
Auburn: Susan Marie Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Roxanne Desjardins, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences; Elise Presby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Fayette: Sunshine R. Perlis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gilead: Katherine Marie Wilcox-Bosse, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Gray: Leslie Anne Irish, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Greenwood: Kelsea Kuvaja, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kingfield: Wyatt Michael Loring Haynes, Associate of Arts in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Leeds: Nicholas Alan Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lewiston: Kayla M. Fogg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Nicole Marquis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amanda Marie Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lisbon Falls: Devon Marie Brewer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Livermore: Amy Elizabeth Marston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Livermore Falls: Jacqueline Elaine Floyd, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katherine Rae Rollins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Adam Robert Wilcox, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Madison: Olivia Demchak, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Xzavier Leo LeBlanc, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Mechanic Falls: Joseph Michael Trytek, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Wayne: Riley Ashton Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Senior Spotlight: Dakota Albert
-
Connections
Well Done news to run May 19
-
Connections
Community cancellations to run May 19
-
Connections
Community briefs to run May 19
-
Connections
CMCC offering summer classes