FORT KENT — Virtual commencement exercises were held May 9 at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Area graduates include:

Auburn: Susan Marie Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Roxanne Desjardins, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences; Elise Presby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Fayette: Sunshine R. Perlis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Gilead: Katherine Marie Wilcox-Bosse, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Gray: Leslie Anne Irish, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Greenwood: Kelsea Kuvaja, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kingfield: Wyatt Michael Loring Haynes, Associate of Arts in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Leeds: Nicholas Alan Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lewiston: Kayla M. Fogg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Nicole Marquis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amanda Marie Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lisbon Falls: Devon Marie Brewer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Livermore: Amy Elizabeth Marston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Livermore Falls: Jacqueline Elaine Floyd, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katherine Rae Rollins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Adam Robert Wilcox, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Madison: Olivia Demchak, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Xzavier Leo LeBlanc, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mechanic Falls: Joseph Michael Trytek, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Wayne: Riley Ashton Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

