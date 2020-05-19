100 Years Ago:1920

A number of Rumford men went to Lewiston Friday to attend the concert and dance given by the University of Maine Military band Friday evening and also to attend the Maine Inter-scholastic track Meet Saturday. In the personnel of the band Stephen Beakeris, clarinetist: Ivan Pease plays the bass drum. Mr. Pease is the nephew of Judge and Mrs. James B. Stevenson of Rumford.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn may have another major shopping center in the near future on Center Street, directly across from the Auburndale Shopping Center. Auburn City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett said today that an out of town firm, the Wilco company, is in the process of purchasing land in the area for construction of a shopping mall. Brackett said he understands the Wilco firm is currently negotiating for land located between the Engine Five sub-fire station and the Cumberland Farms building on Bradman Street. He noted the City is not involved in the transactions. Brackett said he understands the mall will include a large department store and several supporting chains. One name mention is F.W. Woolworth’s. The manager noted that the location is an excellent spot for business as the new third bridge exit will be located just to the south of it. There is no set date for the construction to commence.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Peru Elementary School third-graders and their teachers dressed in period finery to take a recent field trip to the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. The living museum details life in early America, including the use of antique farming equipment and wood cook stoves in the kitchen. Included at the museum is a furnished mansion, a schoolhouse, working barn, a church and a series of horse trails in the woods.

