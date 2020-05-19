DURHAM, N.C. – Brandon Paul Crafts, 39, passed away of a heart attack at his home in Durham, N.C. on May 8, 2020. He was born in Brunswick on June 29, 1980 to Paul and Sylvia Crafts. Brandon He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1998 and started his lifelong mission of playing music, working on computers, and bringing weirdness to the general public.He was employed at PS Salon and Spa as their Vice President of Technology for nine years. The people at the company were another family to Brandon and he was very proud of all of the work done during his time there.Brandon was a drummer by nature and an exhibitionist at heart. He was happiest when he was on the stage or being the center of attention (although he would never admit that). He enjoyed adventure, laughter, and squeezing the maximum out of life. Brandon had the incredible gift of living his life the way he wanted to. He found the time to enjoy the people, places and things that made him happy – regardless of what people thought of him and, in some cases, what the consequences meant. He enjoyed going to festivals. During one month it might be a heavy metal music festival in New Jersey and the next he was off to Louisville for Lebowski Fest, a festival to celebrate the movie The Big Lebowski. Much like every other aspect of his life, he relished these gatherings, often getting pictures taken with other festival goers, celebrities, and his family and friends who were lucky enough to be with him. He touched so many people. There is no way a list could be created of the folks Brandon impacted in his short life. However, those people know who they are. Brandon was there for those he loved and made the fact known on a regular basis. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Crafts. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Crafts of Lisbon Falls; his brother Travis Crafts and his wife Kelly Crafts of Durham; his aunt Meredith Michaelis and her partner Bob Kelly of Auburn; his cousin Michael Michaelis, his wife Jennifer Michaelis and their children of Auburn; his other brother Tyson Curtis of Richmond and his special lady friend and accessory to mischief, Charlee Halphen of Durham, N.C.Online condolences may be left for Brandon’s family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com.A celebration of life that will shake the Earth and remind people what it means to be truly alive will occur as soon as the pandemic allowsIf there is a lesson to be learned from Brandon’s life it is this – live your life. Not someone else’s life, not the life someone else thinks you should live…live your life and march to the beat of your own drum. Services have been entrusted to Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, ME 04252. 207-353-4951.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at: https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ to help support those with Alzheimer’s disease in their lives, in Brandon’s memory

« Previous