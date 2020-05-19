WENDELL, N.C. – Charles Romeo LeBrasseur, 83, of Sabattus passed away unexpectedly at the residence of his daughter Friday, May 15, 2020. Charlie was born in Waterville on July 1, 1936, the second son of Joseph and Carmen LeBrasseur (née Vachon).Charlie graduated from Waterville High School. He married his much-loved wife Liette, on July 1, 1963 at Holy Cross Church, Lewiston,. (Charlie was an intelligent man, he wed on his birthday so as to never forget his anniversary.) They honeymooned at Niagara Falls. Together they raised five children. Charlie served his country for four years in the United States Air Force before joining the United States Army and serving another 22 years. After retiring from the military, he went on to work as a Marine Electrician at Bath Iron Works for 22 years.He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and serving as an eucharistic minister at the Prince of Peace Parish, particularly Holy Cross Church. He served with the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. After Liette’s passing in 2017, he took great comfort from his involvement in the church and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed serving lunches at the Lewiston Campus of St. Dominic Academy cafeteria.He was predeceased in death by his parents; his elder brother Joseph LeBrasseur, his younger brother Robert LeBrasseur, and his beloved wife of 53 years, Liette LeBrasseur (née Poulin). He is survived by his sister Marjorie Rodriguez of Waterville;son Daniel LeBrasseur and his wife Jill of Delaware, daughter Janet Poindexter and her husband Rodney of North Carolina, daughter Michelle Gosselin and her husband David of Tennessee, son Charles LeBrasseur of Minnesota, and son Robert LeBrasseur and wife Kimberly of Sabattus; grandchildren, Natasha, Samuel and his soon to be wife Allison and Teresa Poindexter, Sarah and Andrew Gosselin and his wife Bailey, and Nicholas and Abrielle LeBrasseur.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial honoring Charles’s Life will be celebrated 10:00 AM FRIDAY June 5, at Holy Cross Church. Charlie will rejoin his wife Liette at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comPlease consider a donation in his name to:Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, Maine orhelping someone less fortunate

« Previous