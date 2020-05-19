LIVERMORE FALLS – Warner John Peaco, 89, died peacefully at home on May 13, 2020. He was born in New Gloucester on Oct. 28, 1930, the son of Wesley and Elizabeth Gilpatrick Peaco. He graduated from New Gloucester High School, and worked for many years at Central Maine Power before retiring in 1990. He married Lillian Burns in 1949 and Dorrie Reed in 1984.Warner was an avid Red Sox baseball fan from a very young age, and often told stories of going to games at Fenway with his father as a young boy. He loved softball, and coached local teams for many years. He loved being with his family and friends, and in his later years he loved sharing tales of his escapades as a young man with 4 brothers. He was also an avid animal lover, and had many beloved dogs and birds through the years.Warner is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dorrie; six children, Nancy Colby, Barry, Michael and Robert Peaco, John and Joseph Brickel; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents; four brothers, George, Wilbur, Leslie and Donald; and lifelong friend Kenneth Dube.Warner will be interred in the Peaco family plot at the Upper Gloucester Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

« Previous