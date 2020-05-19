PARIS — According to county commissioners, the goal is to reopen the Oxford County Courthouse complex to the public by June 1, barring any construction-related complications.
Commission Chairman Timothy Turner of Buckfield and Commissioners Steve Merrill of Norway and David Duguay of Byron met via Zoom videoconference Tuesday morning to discuss allowing the public back into the complex, which houses the registry of deeds, probate court and emergency management services for the county.
According to Turner, the hallway of the county building is under construction. Before the public can safely reenter, the construction must be completed, and plexiglass must be installed to protect employees from infection.
“I’m looking at it from a customer service perspective; we really ought to get back to business as fast as we can, but not put our employees in harm’s way. We can’t sacrifice that … that’s the most important.” Duguay said.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Plenty of time
-
Nation / World
Canada, U.S. extend border closure for nonessential travel
-
Crime
Rifle stolen from trooper’s cruiser in Norway recovered in Boston
-
News
Oxford County commissioners eye June 1 as opening date for building reopening date
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Teams can reopen training facilities with government OK