Lionel Koss relaxes in his recliner in the garage of his Lewiston home Tuesday, something he does about every day when the weather is nice. “What else you got to do when you’re in your 90s,” the 92-year-old U.S. Army veteran said. “I put a few years in with Uncle Sam,” he said, from 1946-1974. His brother, Louis, served in the U.S. Navy, but Koss said he chose the Army for one reason: “Your feet are more reliable. They don’t sink.” He said his brother served aboard two ships that sank. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

