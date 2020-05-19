NORWAY — An AR-15 rifle stolen nearly two years ago from a Maine State Police trooper’s cruiser in Norway was recovered in Boston over the weekend, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Tuesday.
The department-issued firearm was recovered by Boston police as part of an investigation and was returned to Maine State Police.
It and a handgun were stolen by Trooper Jonathan Russell’s cruiser while it was parked in his driveway in June 2018. The handgun, which had been seized in an investigation, was recovered a short time later.
In January 2019, Maine State Police charged James Burns, 24, of Fall River, Massachusetts, with theft of the two guns. He was arrested in Fall River and extradited to Maine. He later pleaded guilty to the charges.
