LEWISTON — The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society invites the community to a Virtual Kitten Shower on Saturday, May 23.

Every spring many kittens are brought to the shelter, ranging in ages from newborn to 6 months. To help care for the “babies” that will arrive, the shelter invites the public to participate in a virtual “shower” and help the shelter get ready for the newborns. Donations such as dry and canned kitten food, kitten milk replacer, feline pine/nonclumping litter, litter boxes, cat and kitten shampoo, fleece blankets, cat toys and cleaning supplies are a few of the supplies needed to help with the upcoming increase in kittens.

In addition to the supply drive, there will a bottle drive, a raffle and opportunities to join the society on Facebook throughout the day as they show the care needed to help the babies as they await adoption. They will also offer a free webinar for those interested in learning more about the foster program on Thursday, May 21. A cat behavior seminar will be held Tuesday, May 26.

Throughout the day, they will have their van parked in front of the shelter providing a safe drop off location for donations and returnable bottles. Plus, they will have a selfie station to snap a picture of people with their donations and share it on social media.

Central Maine Credit Union, 1000 Lisbon St., will also collect donations through May 23.

The society, located at 55 Strawberry Ave., provides a safe haven for more than 3,500 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin County area a year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events and donations.

For more information on the kitten shower, the wish list of items needed, the cats and kittens available for adoption or how to become a foster parent and help care for a litter of kittens, call the shelter at 207-783-2311 or visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or www.facebook.com/gahumane.

