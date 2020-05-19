DEAR SUN SPOTS: In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International sends a BIG thank you to all teachers. Your caring and devotion for your students is always appreciated. However, in these trying times of the coronavirus pandemic, you have traveled into uncharted territory and have found numerous creative ways to connect with your students and their families. Many of you have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Thank you for showing your students that you really care!

— Glenys, Mu Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, no town

ANSWER: I apologize for getting this note out a bit late. If we are not in education ourselves, we certainly all have friends and family members who are teachers and administrators at schools across the country. They are coming up with new, creative ways to educate and engage our children through sometimes incredibly difficult circumstances. I’m calling on everyone to do whatever they can to support and encourage our nation’s educators and support staff. Please send prayers and positive thoughts their way as they find ways to deal with our new normal and to help the next generation as we attempt to move forward. We are grateful for and mightily impressed by how our teachers are handling the current situation. Here’s a huge collective hug to all those who show up day in and day out to be there for our children.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a handyman and want to have references.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: OK, readers, here is where your help comes into play and I am also going to offer some advice to you when you write to Sun Spots asking for recommendations. It’s important to have your contact information, including your vicinity and what type of work needs to be done. The craftsperson/worker is going to want to know where you are so he/she can plan for mileage and exactly what you’re looking for. Do you need to have yard work done? Carpentry, painting, hauling, hanging window treatments, etc.? It will really save time and aggravation if you are more specific.

In the Rolodex, I have Angie Blevins ([email protected], 462-5619). She is a veteran and is insured.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a place to get my sewing machine repaired so I can make face masks.

— Beryl, no town

ANSWER: This note just came in from Cindy, another reader. This recommendation is also in the infamous Rolodex. “I had Carol Ann’s Repair take care of my two Singer sewing machines. They repaired them in a very timely manner and they are very reasonable. I would highly recommend them for all your sewing machine repairs.” The contact info is CarolAnn’s Machince Repair, 662 Brighton Hill Road, Minot, 207-312-1424.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have names and numbers of people who make teddy bears out of fur coats? My mother is cleaning out her house and found her mother’s old mink coat. She would like to have teddy bears made out of it for each of her great-grandchildren.

— Mary, no town

ANSWER: What a fabulous idea! About a year ago, I published this information: Teddy Bears by Paulette at 784-6728. If anyone knows more teddy bear makers to add to the Rolodex, please make my day and send me the info!

