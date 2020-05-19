FARMINGTON — Though United Way has postponed its traditional annual meeting and campaign celebration, members are sharing aspects of it. The theme this year was “Be a Superhero.” Campaign year 2019-2020 ran from May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2020, bringing challenges — from the tragic event at LEAP in September to the pandemic with its health and economic impacts and the Pixelle explosion.

Even with the challenges, staff, volunteer, board members and the community helped reach 98 percent of the annual campaign goal of $725,000, which includes cash, grants, goods and services and the value of volunteer service.

Last May United Way delivered over 500 roses to moms in nursing homes and sold an additional 240 dozen roses for moms in the community. Money raised was invested in 18 community partners and special projects

In August the agency stuffed and handed out over 600 backpacks for area children. It has started to plan for this fall as it already has 75 backpack requests. There were also over 300 registrants for the annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K.

Throughout the fall workshops were held, building over 300 insulating window panels for neighbors and one community building to help keep homes warmer during the long cold winter. In November the Great Charity Auction raised almost $20,000 for community investments

United Way invested over $115,000 in 18 community partners and special project, over $25,000 in funding for food, fuel and shelter through the Very Basics Fund, and more than $20,000 in Hope Fund. This tax season, which is continuing, UW prepared over 360 returns and almost 400 state returns with more than 20 volunteers helping.

For more information about the United Way, visit www.uwtva.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

