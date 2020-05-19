Spruce Mountain HS names top seniors

JAY — Spruce Mountain High School has released the names of graduating seniors honor students. Graduation will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, the Spruce Mountain High School gymnasium.

Seniors named as the top honors students are:

Abigail Thurston, valedictorian; Levi Hawkins, salutatorian; Scott Jackson; Katelynn Ladd; Connor Beaulieu; Grace Harmatys; Acacia Fournier; Riley Gray; Adria Plourde; Kayla Adams; Annabelle Collins; Hannah Holland; Joshua Brochu; Cameron Cain; Jaycee Cole; Bailey Coates; Alexis Haskell; Jack Bryant; Sydney Bonnevie; and Eugene Lindsey.

Bob Jones University students named to president’s list

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — The following area students have been named to the Bob Jones University president’s list for high academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester:

Gennah Mason, Fayette, junior, Early Childhood Education;

Kaitlyn McNally, Raymond, sophomore, journalism and mass communication.

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

