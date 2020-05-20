AUBURN — Allstate Foundation Helping Hands has granted Good Shepherd Food Bank $10,000, in recognition of the volunteerism of Maine Allstate agency owners and financial specialists, which will provide 264 local families in need with an emergency food box.

In addition, David Bochtler and Richard Moylan of Auburn, Martin Bailey, Patti Gagne and Jonathan Knowlton of Lewiston and Jane Bell of Gorham and Gray are among the 19 Allstate agency owners and financial specialists across Maine hosting a virtual food drive for the Good Shepherd Food Bank through Friday.

