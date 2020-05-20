The kids have been out of school for quite a while and hopefully won’t be going back too soon, better safe than sorry. So many assignments to fulfill for academic achievement, it can become quite daunting. Take some time to work together in the kitchen! This is a very simple recipe that is always a hit with kids of all ages. During this crazy time in our history I have been craving peanut butter, so weird! Actually peanut butter is very good for you, a great source of many nutrients including magnesium, vitamin E and high in antioxidants. This recipe will keep the kids busy! Read on, and Bon Appetit!

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

½ cup Crisco

½ cup Skippy creamy peanut butter

1 egg

2 Tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 bag Hershey’s kisses (this is where the kids come in, have them open each kiss)

Prepare:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine all ingredients except Hershey’s kisses and mix with mixer. The kids can help to shape each cookie into a ball and roll into some sugar. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately have the kids put one kiss in the center of each cookie. Press the kiss down and the cookie will crack a bit. Magnifique!

