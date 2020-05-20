LEWISTON — Construction is set to begin in August on a new arts and education wing at Lewiston High School.

Architects from the Boston-based company Lavallee/Brensinger this week updated the School Committee on the project, which so far is “right on budget,” architect Lance Whitehead said.

The $13.4 million project was approved by city voters — 4,063 to 1,741 — in November 2019. Construction costs are estimated at $10.3 million.

“If the trend continues, we expect to be significantly underbudget,” Whitehead said.

He said it is a good time to begin a building project.

“I believe the market will be very favorable for bidding,” he said. “People right now are interested in work and this is a full-year project.”

The School Committee was wowed by the presentation, which included photos of bright, open lobby spaces and classrooms.

“This is outstanding. This is exciting,” member Kiernan Majerus-Collins said. “I’m so glad our community is placing music and arts at the forefront of Lewiston High School in this dramatic and visceral and substantive way.”

Member Bruce Damon, who served on the building committee, said the new wing would address “serious deficiencies in the building, including security issues.”

A new front entrance under a bright blue arch will feature the word “Welcome” in many languages. The entrance will be overseen by a front-desk employee, who also will have a full view of the lobby. The doors will lock down once classes begin, and people will have to be let in through a side entrance.

Another inadequacy is a lack of classrooms, Damon said.

“We have 17 teachers wandering the halls with carts because there are not enough classrooms,” he said.

The two-story addition will feature nine general purpose classrooms and a drama room on the upper floor, with art and music classrooms on the ground floor, architect Jay Doherty said.

He said those rooms would be used for classes in fundamentals of art, digital art, photography, painting and drawing, ceramics, choral and instrumental.

Art and music classes now are held in the basement, which students have dubbed “the dungeon.” Some special education classes are held there, too. These also will be moved to the new wing.

The addition will include an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant elevator, which the school does not have.

An arts center including an auditorium was planned when the school was built 45 years ago, but it was cut to lower costs.

