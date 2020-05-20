LIVERMORE FALLS — Two people were charged Saturday, May 16, after a fight broke out on Laurel Lane in Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Livermore Falls and Jay police and an Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a fight at about 9:28 p.m. at the residence in the East Livermore section of town.

Officer Troy Reed arrested Kimberly Hathaway, 31, of Livermore Falls on a charge of operating under the influence and issued her a summons on a charge of assault. Michael White, 33, also of Livermore Falls was issued a summons on a charge of assault, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

There was a group of about six people standing in front of a residence on Laurel Lane.

White and Hathaway were walking by the residence and allegedly started a verbal exchange with people at the residence, Steward said.

They were told by the people to leave but White and Hathaway came on to the property, he said.

Hathaway allegedly started hitting a guy and the guy pushed her away and then White allegedly punched the guy in the face, he said.

White had left the scene but was brought back by police, Steward said.

Hathaway had also left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival, Steward said. She came back while police were investigating and was arrested on the operating under the influence charge. She was brought to the police station and was bailed on $2,000 unsecured bail.

A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a maximum $2,000 fine.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: