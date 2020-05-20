AUBURN – Marilyn Kilgore, 85, of 9 Bearce St., Auburn, passed away at Androscoggin Home Hospice on May 14, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1934, in Lewiston, to Walter Owen and Edna May (Sanborn) Newcombe. She lived most of her life in Auburn except for 11 years when she resided in West Minot. She attended Auburn schools, married Keith Sawyer in 1951, and had three sons. In 1973 she married Gerald Kilgore Sr. and they spent the next 30 years together. Marilyn was a longtime employee of Wilner Wood Products and later worked for Thomas Moser Furniture, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed working in her garden, collecting postcards and dolls, caring for her dogs, and visiting with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald, who died in 2003. She is survived by her son, Keith, his wife, Barbara, their three children and three grandchildren; her son Thomas, his wife Maureen, their two children and three grandchildren; and her son, Mark and his partner Suzanne Chin. She is also survived by her brother, Maj. Nelson Newcombe, U.S.A. (retired); two nieces, two nephews, and their families. A celebration of her life is being planned for this summer.

