Charges

Lewiston

  • Salvador Beya, 29, of 6 Dimsdale Ave., on charges of domestic assault, criminal threatening and domestic terrorizing, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
  • Kathleen Farrington-Bobillier, 58, of 732 Old Greene Road, on charges of domestic assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles