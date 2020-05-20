Charges
Lewiston
- Salvador Beya, 29, of 6 Dimsdale Ave., on charges of domestic assault, criminal threatening and domestic terrorizing, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Kathleen Farrington-Bobillier, 58, of 732 Old Greene Road, on charges of domestic assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
