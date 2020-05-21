RUMFORD — A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning by a car traveling on Route 2, about a quarter-mile from the Dixfield Discount Fuel office.

The accident was reported around 11 a.m. Shortly after, following a scanner communication from the scene that it was indeed a fatal, Police Chief Tony Milligan ordered that the area be blocked to traffic heading east and west on Route 2.

At noon, Milligan confirmed the fatality involving a car and bicyclist, noting that rescue personnel were awaiting the arrival of an accident reconstructionist.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: