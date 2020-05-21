Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatality on Route 2 in Rumford after a Thursday morning collision of a car and a bicyclist. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

RUMFORD — A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning by a car traveling on Route 2, about a quarter-mile from the Dixfield Discount Fuel office.

The accident was reported around 11 a.m. Shortly after, following a scanner communication from the scene that it was indeed a fatal, Police Chief Tony Milligan ordered that the area be blocked to traffic heading east and west on Route 2.

At noon, Milligan confirmed the fatality involving a car and bicyclist, noting that rescue personnel were awaiting the arrival of an accident reconstructionist.

There is currently no estimate when the road will reopen.

Police said westbound traffic is being diverted to the South Rumford Road at Falls Hill and eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Route 232 and the South Rumford Road at Rumford Point village.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles