BETHEL — In light of current conditions and with much regret, the American Legion Post 81 in Bethel, Maine has canceled this year’s Memorial Day observance ceremony set for May 25 on the Town Common in Bethel.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Summertime blues: Festivals, community programs COVID-19 casualties
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills alum honored with recreation leadership award
-
The Bethel Citizen
Skate Park to stay closed through the month
-
The Bethel Citizen
Prentice racks up another award
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills town offices start to reopen