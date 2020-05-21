AUBURN — As Community Credit Union reflects on 75 years of serving its members and the community, it’s important to revisit the early days of collaboration.

In February of this year, prior to the pandemic outbreak, Community Credit Union met with the city of Auburn and Central Maine Credit Union to thank them and recognize the important role they play in Community Credit Union’s history.

Community Credit Union opened in 1945 as St. Pierre Credit Union, formed to serve the parishioners of St. Peter and St. Paul Church. In 1994, Community Credit Union merged with the Municipal Employees of Auburn Federal Credit Union. Several members of the Auburn Credit Union’s board remained serving on the Community Credit Union board including Hugh Keene, who retired from the board in 2014 after 47 years serving credit unions.

Community Credit Union is a member-owned, full service financial institution with branches at 144 Pine St., Lewiston, 40 Stanley St., Auburn, and 1025 Auburn Road in Turner.

