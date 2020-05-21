Adopt Shamrock Sandy Geddry

 

Be prepared to fall in love at first sight when you meet Shamrock. If you love  big, handsome kitties you will surely fall for this feline. He is a heart throb.

Shamrock is a quiet cat. He is so happy when he gets his back scratched that he will roll over and drool. He is sensitive to loud noises and will appreciate a quiet home.

Shamrock is FiV positive. He is in good health otherwise and should remain that way if he is kept indoors.

This Shamrock may not bring you good luck; but, you will feel lucky to have him as your companion.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Democrat Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles