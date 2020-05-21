Be prepared to fall in love at first sight when you meet Shamrock. If you love big, handsome kitties you will surely fall for this feline. He is a heart throb.

Shamrock is a quiet cat. He is so happy when he gets his back scratched that he will roll over and drool. He is sensitive to loud noises and will appreciate a quiet home.

Shamrock is FiV positive. He is in good health otherwise and should remain that way if he is kept indoors.

This Shamrock may not bring you good luck; but, you will feel lucky to have him as your companion.

