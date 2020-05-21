NEW GLOUCESTER — Harpswell Capital Advisors has been named to the investor.com 2020 Top Charitable Financial Advisor Firms in its national list.

Only 108 firms in the nation were named to the 2020 list. Harpswell is the only firm in Maine to be recognized with the honor.

Among the criteria a firm had to meet, it needed to have a clean disciplinary history and have at least 10% or greater of their total client base with charitable organizations.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: