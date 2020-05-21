LOCKE MILLS — American Legion Jackson-Silver Post 68 in Locke Mills will conduct a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, adhering to all social distancing strictures and sanitary protocols. The Memorial Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, with guests in their vehicles in the parking lot located at 595 Gore Road, Locke Mills. Post members will be participating in their designated stations.

The Post Commander, Harry G. Orcutt, will officiate in front of the Post’s former Greenwood Veterans Monument, acquired when the town replaced it with a much larger monument in Veterans Park. The Rev. Sondra Withey, pastor of Locke Mills Union Church and a member of the Post’s Unit 68 American Legion Auxiliary, will serve as ceremonial chaplain. At points where music is required, Post Adjutant Kelly Bickford will play recorded selections using her vehicle’s sound system. Either a Post officer, or a member of their Judith Grover Tent #17 will recite Gen. Logan’s Order #11 of 1868, inaugurating the tradition of Decoration Day, which became Memorial Day

