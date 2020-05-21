100 Years Ago: 1920

The Canton Odd Fellow’s picture machine is expected to arrive next week and it is planned to have pictures twice a week after that.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Thursday night meeting of the Androscoggin County Sesquicentennial Committee which will be held at the Civil Defense headquarters at the county building will take up the matter of table reservations of the State Sesquicentennial ball to be held at the Lewiston Memorial armory on June 6. The meeting will he open to the general public.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Oxford Hills High School juniors, sponsored by the Norway Stone-Smart Post 82 American Legion as delegates to the 1995 Dirigo Boys State program are as follows: delegates Robert Lagueux and Jeremy Rosenberger and Peter Cushman as an alternate.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

