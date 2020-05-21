Gov. Janet Mills’ tentative timeline for reopening Maine’s economy has undergone several changes since April 28.

Revisions since then include dates for some stores, restaurants and campgrounds to open and further delaying the opening of nail salons, gyms and fitness centers. A decision on those personal care businesses is expected some time in June.

Earlier this month, Mills allowed the opening of restaurants and retail stores in 12 counties, including Oxford, Franklin and Kennebec. On May 14, lodgings such as hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts were permitted to begin taking reservations for June 1 and after.

In all cases, the businesses must comply with social distancing rules and a host of other requirements to reduce the risk of infection.

The governor implemented the first of four stages May 1, which limited gatherings to up to 10 people in most cases. Stage 2, scheduled to go into effect June 1, will increase the limit to up to 50 people. The limit continues through Stage 3.

The 14-day quarantine of people entering Maine remains in place during Stage 2. The governor has the authority to change the timeline and the procedures required for opening.

Here is a tentative timeline of openings for the remainder of Stage 1 and the three stages that follow:

Stage 1

May 22

• Private campgrounds and RV parks open to Maine residents only

Stage 2

June 1

• Some people, including state workers, can return to their workplaces

• Hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts

• Public campgrounds open to Maine residents, including those who have been out of the state and have quarantined for 14 days since returning, and nonresidents who have quarantined for at least 14 days in Maine.

• Day camps for Maine children and those who have met the 14-day quarantine requirement

• Coastal state parks

• Retail stores in all counties

• Restaurants in all counties

• Public and community settings including, but not limited to, municipal and county offices and libraries

Stage 3

July-August

• Bars

• Overnight summer camps

• Overnight charter boats and excursions of up to 50 people

• Personal services such as spas, tattoo and piercing parlors, massage facilities, cosmetologists and others.

Stage 4

Date to be announced

• All restrictions lifted.

