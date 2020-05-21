NORWAY — Survivor Day is rapidly approaching on June 7th. As much as we’d love to celebrate survivorship with you again at Kings Hill Inn and Barn, we are going to celebrate virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Cancer doesn’t quarantine or stay home – and the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine hasn’t either!

With the help of the wellness providers in our communities, we have been able to transition many of our weekly programs virtually and our dedicated volunteers have been making calls to folks who we have helped in the past to identify any unmet needs such as food or gas.

We are putting together a special video in honor of National Cancer Survivor Day, and we need your help! The video will be shared on Facebook, included in our weekly newsletter, and made available on our website on June 7th.

We’d love to know what survivorship means to you, especially in these challenging times, how you’ve utilized the CRCofWM, or know of someone who has been assisted by CRCofWM in any way.

You can email/mail, or text comments you would like to make (you can be anonymous or we can share your first name) and / or send fun photos & videos of yourself and/or your family surviving the quarantine.

More than ever before we need to stay connected – and the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is committed to continuing to do everything possible to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.

Please email any photos, videos or comments by May 22: [email protected] or text them to me at (207) 890-0329. If mail is easiest, our address is PO Box 263, Norway, ME. 04268

Weekly Virtual Wellness Classes & Workshops:

Start your week with a 20 minute guided meditation led by Karen Vasil-Busch, Board Certified Ayurveda provider, yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.

Weekly Meditation Themes:

May 18, 2020 – Creating Mental Clarity; a meditation focusing on kindness and compassion for ourselves, for others and for this world, including all living beings. This meditation guides you to that place of peace, stillness and joy.

May 25, 2020 – Nourish your Spirit; a sound healing meditation featuring crystal healing bowls, Tibetan bowls, bells and silence.

June 1, 2020 – Raise your Voice! Using the power of our voice we create a healing matrix. Vocal humming reduces levels of stress-related hormones and increases the release of oxytocin the “trust hormone”. No vocal experience necessary. Click here to register for a session.

Virtual Self-Reiki Sessions, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.: Join Charlotee LaBelle, Reiki Master Teacher, for this weekly 20 to 30 minute session of Self-Reiki and offer care, consideration and calming of our bodies and minds.

Virtual Yoga & Meditation, every Tuesday at 2 p.m.: Put on some comfy, grab a pillow and a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and join Kathryn, Gardner of Song Body Soul as she leads you through 40 minutes of Yoga (at your own pace followed by 20 minutes of meditation!

Kathryn Gardner is a registered SomaSoul® Somatic Movement Therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Virtual Yoga Warriors: New Time! Every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.: This is the fun, free, weekly Yoga Class that is taught at Posabilities in Norway. Put on some comfy, grab a pillow and a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and join us!

You will need to register each week for this FREE class, because if you do, you will be sent a taped recording of the session in case you are not able to attend.

Virtual Slow Flow & Gentle Yoga Classes: Join Katey Branch from Halls Pond Healing Arts for free Online Yoga classes during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Slow Flow Yoga: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Gentle Yoga: Thursdays at 11:00 a.m.

You will need a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and space on the floor.

Zoom links to the free classes above will be posted before the class on Katey’s Facebook page.

Virtual 20 Minute Relaxation & EFT/Tapping: every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.: Erin Mitchel. Licensed Massage Therapist and owner of The Integrative Body in Bethel is offering free 20 minute EFT/Tapping session every Tuesday & Thursday at 2pm. This 20 minute session is for people who want to meet to breathe, tap (she will show you how to do this) and take pause in today. Tapping or EFT has been used to help reduce anxiety and is perfect for anyone wanting to help calm their nervous system.

Virtual Chair Yoga, every Friday at 10 a.m.: Join Kathryn Gardner for this go-at-your-own-pace class – all you need is a chair and a computer!

Virtual Wellness Workshop Series, Fridays 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.:

May 22: Self-Care and Immunity – Learn Ayurvedic beauty tips for a beautiful complexion and discover ways to take care of yourself that sustain balance in your life. Also included: tips to strengthen your Immunity.

May 29: Spice up your Life! – Many people have difficulty changing their diets to help improve their digestion or to balance their doshas. Making spice mixes, called Churnas and Chutneys offers a way to address this. In this class we will make a Chutney as a food appetizer in a meal, meant to increase your digestive power, the following week we will make spice mixes, called Churnas for the season at hand.

June 6: Making Churnas – a continuation of learning to add spices and flavors from herbs that will optimize digestion.

Attend one, or attend them all, each session is approximately 1 hour long with handouts provided upon request. Karen Vasil-Busch is a Board Certified Ayurvedic Practitioner and Licenced Massage Therapist. (c. 2020 by Karen Vasil-Busch, LMT, RAP all rights reserved.)

