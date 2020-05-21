NORWAY — Selectmen on Thursday unanimously approved a street vendor application for a food truck on Main Street.

Speaking via a conference call, Stephen Dullinger, owner of Mainly Melts, said he wants to set up at 339 Main St. He said his business for fairs and other events dried up with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the opportunity to buy the parcel near Cottage Street presented itself early this spring.

Dullinger told Selectman Russ Newcomb that he planned to improve the lot, adding a concrete slab or foundation for his truck. Once the pandemic is over, he plans to add a picnic table. The food truck will be open from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dullinger still needs approval from the Planning Board, which meets May 28.

If he gets it, he plans to open immediately.

